Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Sohna starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Sohna starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Sohna for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Sohna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Sohna, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Sohna and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Sohna. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs