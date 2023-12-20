Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Golaghat starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Golaghat starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Golaghat for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Golaghat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Golaghat, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Golaghat and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Golaghat.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price