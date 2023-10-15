TVS Raider on road price in Gangtok starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Raider on road price in Gangtok starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Raider dealers and showrooms in Gangtok for best offers. TVS Raider on road price breakup in Gangtok includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Raider Single Seat ₹ 1.04 Lakhs