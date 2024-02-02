TVS Jupiter on road price in Rajapur starts from Rs. 79,020. The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 84,890 in Rajapur. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter TVS Jupiter on road price in Rajapur starts from Rs. 79,020. The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 84,890 in Rajapur. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX. Visit your nearest TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Rajapur for best offers. TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Rajapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Rajapur, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Rajapur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Rajapur. Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 79,020 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 78,070 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 84,890