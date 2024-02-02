Saved Articles

TVS Jupiter On Road Price in Patan

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
78,832 - 89,004*
*On-Road Price
Patan
Jupiter Price in Patan

TVS Jupiter on road price in Patan starts from Rs. 78,830. The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 86,740 in Patan. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel₹ 78,830
TVS Jupiter STD₹ 81,310
TVS Jupiter ZX₹ 86,740
...Read More

TVS Jupiter Variant Wise Price List in Patan

Sheet Metal Wheel
₹ 78,832*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,393
RTO
3,065
Insurance
6,067
Accessories Charges
4,307
On-Road Price in Patan
78,832
EMI@1,694/mo
STD
₹ 81,305*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
ZX
₹ 86,744*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
TVS Jupiter Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Activa 6G Price in Patan
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
Access 125 Price in Patan
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
NTORQ 125 Price in Patan
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

79,806 - 88,979
Activa 125 Price in Patan
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Dio Price in Patan

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
TVS Jupiter News

Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
2 Feb 2024
The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
16 Jan 2024
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be offered in two colour schemes.
TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity launched at 96,855. Check details
17 Oct 2023
The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
3 Aug 2023
Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter are leading the sales chart.
Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Best-selling scooters in India in 2022-23
29 Apr 2023
 TVS Jupiter News

TVS Jupiter Videos

TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
