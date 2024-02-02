Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Kadapa starts from Rs. 83,160.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 91,670 in Kadapa.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Kadapa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Kadapa, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Kadapa and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Kadapa.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 83,160 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 85,630 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 91,670
