Speed 400PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Triumph Speed 400 Right View
View all Images

TRIUMPH Speed 400

Launched in Sept 2024

4.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Speed 400 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 349.0 cc

Speed 400: 398.15 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 35.97 kmpl

Speed 400: 34 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 27.95 ps

Speed 400: 40.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 128.0 kmph

Speed 400: 145.0 kmph

View all Speed 400 Specs and Features

Triumph Speed 400 Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Triumph Speed 400 to continue with brushed aluminium exhaust
Triumph Speed 400: A list of alternatives to check out before you buy

Latest Updates on Triumph Speed 400

The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 is making waves in the motorcycle community as a powerful contender in the small displacement segment. With an eye-catching design, impressive specifications, and modern features, the Speed 400 redefines what riders can expect from a mid-range motorcycle. Reviewers highlight its unique blend of style, performance, and affordability, making it an appealing choice for both new and experienced riders. This motorcycle combines the classic aesthetics Triumph is known for with cutting-edge technology, proving itself as not just a joy to ride but also an excellent conversation starter.As the latest member of Triumph's lineup, the Speed 400 occupies a significant spot, catering to riders who seek a combination of retro styling and modern performance. Spearheading this motorcycle's appeal are features like a powerful 398 cc engine, an impressive power-to-weight ratio, and a well-balanced chassis that promises agility and stability.

Triumph Speed 400 Price

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Speed 400.
VS
Triumph Speed 400
Harley-Davidson X440
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Right View
Tap here to expand
Triumph Speed 400 Variants
Triumph Speed 400 price starts at ₹ 2.42 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Speed 400 STD₹2.42 Lakhs*
398.15 cc
145 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Analogue
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Triumph Speed 400 Images

8 images
View All Speed 400 Images

Triumph Speed 400 Colours

Triumph Speed 400 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Racing red pearl metallic white
Phantom black pewter grey
Racing yellow pearl matallic white
Pearl metallic white pewter grey

Triumph Speed 400 Specifications and Features

Max Power40 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque37.5 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage34 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine398.15 cc
Max Speed145 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Speed 400 specs and features

Triumph Speed 400 comparison with similar bikes

Triumph Speed 400
Harley-Davidson X440
Hero Mavrick 440
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Jawa 42 Bobber
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Jawa 42 FJ
Honda Hness CB350
Jawa Perak
Honda CB350
₹2.4 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.4 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.35 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.12 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.06 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.1 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.13 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
88 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
7 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
Power
40 PS
Power
27.37 PS
Power
27.36 PS
Power
20.48 PS
Power
29.92 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
29.1 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
39. 9 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Torque
37.5 Nm
Torque
38 Nm
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
32.74 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
29.62 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
29.4 Nm
Engine
398.15 cc
Engine
440 cc
Engine
440 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Length
-
Length
2168 mm
Length
2100 mm
Length
2130 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2163 mm
Length
-
Length
2207 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingSpeed 400 vs X440Speed 400 vs Mavrick 440Speed 400 vs Goan Classic 350Speed 400 vs 42 BobberSpeed 400 vs Meteor 350Speed 400 vs 42 FJSpeed 400 vs Hness CB350Speed 400 vs PerakSpeed 400 vs CB350
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Triumph Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
One Triumph, Kailash Colony
A 14, Near Kailash Colony Metro Station,Delhi 110048
+91 - 8588943764
See All Triumph Dealers in Delhi

Triumph Speed 400 Videos

Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023

Popular Triumph Bikes

View all Triumph Bikes
View all Upcoming Triumph Bikes

Triumph Speed 400 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
398.15 cc | 40 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹ 2.42 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
398.15 cc | 40 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹2.42 Lakhs*
EMI ₹4376.67/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Triumph Speed 400 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Perfect Highway Bike
Best ride for highways. Just some issues with the back suspension, and the fan sound is slightly loud. Overall, 4.5 out of 5. Go for it!By: Tushar Pareek (Dec 26, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesTriumph BikesTriumph Speed 400