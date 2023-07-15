The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 is making waves in the motorcycle community as a powerful contender in the small displacement segment. With an eye-catching design, impressive specifications, and modern features, the Speed 400 redefines what riders can expect from a mid-range motorcycle. Reviewers highlight its unique blend of style, performance, and affordability, making it an appealing choice for both new and experienced riders. This motorcycle combines the classic aesthetics Triumph is known for with cutting-edge technology, proving itself as not just a joy to ride but also an excellent conversation starter.As the latest member of Triumph's lineup, the Speed 400 occupies a significant spot, catering to riders who seek a combination of retro styling and modern performance. Spearheading this motorcycle's appeal are features like a powerful 398 cc engine, an impressive power-to-weight ratio, and a well-balanced chassis that promises agility and stability.

Triumph Speed 400 Price

The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is exceptionally priced at ₹2.4 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a competitive option among its rivals. The price reflects the bike's premium build quality, advanced technology, and robust performance. Such affordability sets it apart in the premium motorcycle category, allowing enthusiasts to own a piece of the prestigious Triumph lineage without breaking the bank. Unlike other models that might push the budget higher, the Speed 400 offers remarkable value, ensuring that excellent engineering and build quality are within reach for a broader audience.

Triumph Speed 400 Launch Date

Triumph officially launched the Speed 400 in India on July 5, 2023. The launch generated considerable excitement, and early reception indicated that the motorcycle receieved a warm welcome from the public. With a well-planned rollout strategy, the Speed 400 is poised to become one of Triumph's best-sellers in the Indian market. The 2025 Speed 400 was launched in India on September 17, 2024, and it brought in new features and colour options while retaining the same 398 cc single-cylinder engine.

Triumph Speed 400 Variants

For buyers interested in customisation and preferences, the Triumph Speed 400 is currently available in one variant: the Standard (STD) model priced at ₹2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant encapsulates all the features Triumph aims to provide, ensuring that riders do not have to compromise on specifications or performance. Future updates or possible additional variants could expand offerings, but for now, the STD variant serves as a complete package for its target audience.

Triumph Speed 400 Design

The Triumph Speed 400 boasts a striking design that seamlessly blends retro elements with modern aesthetics. Its classic circular headlamp and sculpted fuel tank evoke a sense of nostalgia, while contemporary LED lighting ensures visibility and safety. The motorcycle features an upswept exhaust and sleek lines that contribute to a sporty profile. Weighing in at 176 kg for the India-spec model, this motorcycle might appear slightly heavier, but it compensates with a robust build quality and excellent handling characteristics. The attention to detail is evident in various design elements, from the polished chrome accents to the stylish rear-end design. Standout features like bar-end mirrors and an inviting seat design are tailored for both comfort and style, making the Triumph Speed 400 an absolute head-turner on the road.

Triumph Speed 400 Features

Upon settling into the cabin of the Speed 400, riders will appreciate the focus on comfort and functionality. The motorcycle comes equipped with an analogue speedometer complemented by a digital screen, providing essential riding information at a glance. The materials used in the cabin exhibit a premium feel, with finishes that contribute to the bike's overall upmarket appeal. Comfort is a priority with slightly elevated seat height options that cater to various rider statures. The ergonomic design promotes a natural riding posture, reducing fatigue during extended journeys. Riders will also enjoy modern technology features like switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Triumph Speed 400 Engine and Specifications

The Triumph Speed 400 is powered by the same 398 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed with a wet slipper clutch system.

The suspension setup comprises of the same old 43 mm USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment. The Speed 400 gets 140 mm travel at the front and 130 mm travel at the rear. The front discs are 300 mm whereas the rear disc is 230 mm. The bike also gets a dual-channel ABS as part of its safety net.

Triumph Speed 400 Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Triumph Speed 400 is 30 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety takes precedence, especially for a motorcycle in this performance bracket. The Triumph Speed 400 is equipped with a range of safety features designed to provide confidence on the road. Dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) ensures that riders have reliable stopping power, whether in wet conditions or during emergency braking situations. The presence of switchable traction control further enhances safety by preventing wheel slip during acceleration, tailoring the riding experience to different terrains and conditions. The Speed 400's robust chassis, complemented by the 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks and gas-charged monoshock rear suspension, contributes to excellent handling and stability.