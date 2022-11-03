Saved Articles

SVITCH XE On Road Price in Gurgaon

78,999* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Gurgaon
SVITCH XE Price in Gurgaon

SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 79,000.

VariantsOn-Road Price
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE XE STD₹ 79,000
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE Variant Wise Price List in Gurgaon

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
XE STD
₹ 78,999*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
45-50 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,999
On-Road Price in Gurgaon
78,999
EMI@1,698/mo
SVITCH XE Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Gurgaon
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Gurgaon
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Gurgaon
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Gurgaon
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Lite Price in Gurgaon

Popular SVITCH BIKE Bikes

    News

    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)
    Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries
    4 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in new Dapper Green colour scheme.
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets two new colourways
    4 Jan 2024
    The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
    Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
    3 Jan 2024
    The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 will be available only in the Metallic Flat Spark Black shade in India
    2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India, priced at 5.62 lakh
    2 Jan 2024
      News

    Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
