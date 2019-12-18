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Eleq
Price
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Alternatives
ROWWET
Eleq White Colour
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹2352
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Review & Win ₹2000
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Eleq White Colour
White
Explore Color Options For Eleq Alternatives
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
₹
1.16 Lakhs
Check Offers
Wolf Plus Colours
Bounce Infinity E1
₹
55,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Offers
Eleq
vs
E1
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹
1.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Epluto 7G Max Colours
Kinetic Green Flex
₹
1.1 Lakhs
Check Offers
Flex Colours
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
₹
94,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
Check Offers
S1 X 3 Gen Colours
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01
₹
99,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
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Rowwet Eleq Images
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Eleq Images
Popular Rowwet Bikes
Popular
Rowwet Trono
₹
1.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rowwet Zepop
₹
61,770 - 78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Rowwet Rame
₹
1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rowwet Vegatron
₹
1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rowwet Bikes
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Rowwet Eleq Colours