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ROWWET Eleq Grey Colour

₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2352
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Eleq Grey Colour

Black
Gray
White
Grey

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