PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro STD ₹ 1.04 Lakhs