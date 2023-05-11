Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers.
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Chandigarh, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Chandigarh and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro STD ₹ 1.04 Lakhs
