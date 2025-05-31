Okinawa Lite on road price in Rae Bareli starts from Rs. 72,660. Visit your nearest
Okinawa Lite on road price in Rae Bareli starts from Rs. 72,660. Visit your nearest Okinawa Lite dealers and showrooms in Rae Bareli for best offers. Okinawa Lite on road price breakup in Rae Bareli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okinawa Lite is mainly compared to GT Force RYD Plus which starts at Rs. 68,999 in Rae Bareli, EeVe Eeve Atreo which starts at Rs. 68,999 in Rae Bareli and Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro starting at Rs. 69,256 in Rae Bareli.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Okinawa Lite STD
|₹ 72,660
