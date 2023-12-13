Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okinawa Lite on road price in Agra starts from Rs. 63,990.
Okinawa Lite dealers and showrooms in Agra for best offers.
Okinawa Lite on road price breakup in Agra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Lite is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Agra, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Agra and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Agra.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Lite STD ₹ 63,990
