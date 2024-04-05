KTM 250 Duke on road price in Pen starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Duke on road price in Pen starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Duke dealers and showrooms in Pen for best offers. KTM 250 Duke on road price breakup in Pen includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 250 Duke is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 400 which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Pen, KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Pen and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Pen. Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Duke STD ₹ 2.71 Lakhs