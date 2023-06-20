Saved Articles

KTM 200 Duke On Road Price in Ganganagar

1.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ganganagar
200 Duke Price in Ganganagar

KTM 200 Duke on road price in Ganganagar starts from Rs. 2.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 200 Duke STD₹ 2.29 Lakhs
KTM 200 Duke Variant Wise Price List in Ganganagar

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
200 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,97,332
RTO
17,837
Insurance
13,894
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Ganganagar)
2,29,063
EMI@4,923/mo
KTM 200 Duke News

2023 KTM 200 Duke is offered in two colour schemes.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched: 5 things to know
20 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke in Electronic Orange colour scheme.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.96 lakh, gets LED headlamp from 390 Duke
19 Jun 2023
Teaser of the upcoming KTM 200 Duke with new LED headlamp.
2023 KTM 200 Duke teased ahead of launch, gets new LED headlamp
15 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke review, test ride
KTM 200 Duke review, test ride
5 Dec 2012
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
13 Dec 2023
KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
