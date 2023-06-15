HT Auto
2023 Ktm 200 Duke Teased Ahead Of Launch, Gets New Led Headlamp

2023 KTM 200 Duke teased ahead of launch, gets new LED headlamp

KTM India is all set to launch the 2023 200 Duke in the Indian market. The brand has released the first teaser of the updated 200 Duke which means that the motorcycle would be launched very soon. Moreover, the 2023 iteration of the 200 Duke has already started reaching dealerships.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 14:02 PM
Teaser of the upcoming KTM 200 Duke with new LED headlamp.
Teaser of the upcoming KTM 200 Duke with new LED headlamp.

The teaser reveals that the 2023 200 Duke will be getting the LED headlamp from the 390 Duke. Apart from this, there will be no major changes to the motorcycle. It is expected that the existing 200 Duke will stay on sale and the new 200 Duke will sit above the current one. KTM followed a similar strategy with the 390 Adventure where the motorcycle is now offered in four different variants.

The current 200 Duke is priced at 1.93 lakh and the new 200 Duke will cost around 5,000 more. The 200 Duke currently sits between the 125 Duke and 250 Duke. The most powerful Duke that is currently on sale is still the 390 Duke. The manufacturer has discontinued the 790 Duke which was brought to India in limited units.

The 200 Duke will continue to come with a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.3 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the 200 Duke comes with an LCD instrument cluster that shows a lot of vital information. When compared, the 390 Duke comes with a TFT screen. There is also a dual-channel ABS on offer. The 200 Duke has to compete against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Also Read : KTM to build 650 cc twin-cylinder motorcycles in India: CEO Stefan Pierer

Currently, the brand is working on the new generation of the 390 Duke. It will look sharper than the current 390 Duke. It gets all-new bodywork with new LED lighting elements. Because of the new design, it also looks a lot more muscular than the current-gen 390 Duke.

Moreover, it is expected that KTM will be increasing the cubic capacity of the engine from 373 cc to 399 cc. What this means is that the power and torque output of the engine will increase. The current 390 Duke puts out 43 bhp and 37 Nm.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2023, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: 390 Adventure 125 Duke 200 Duke KTM KTM India 200 Duke
