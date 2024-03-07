Komaki XGT Classic on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Komaki XGT Classic on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Komaki XGT Classic dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Komaki XGT Classic on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Komaki XGT Classic is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Komaki XGT Classic STD ₹ 1.13 Lakhs