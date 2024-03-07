Which is the top variant of Komaki XGT Classic? Komaki XGT Classic comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Komaki XGT Classic? The Komaki XGT Classic is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-90 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hours and a battery capacity of 30.5 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Komaki XGT Classic have, and what is the price range? The Komaki XGT Classic offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Komaki XGT Classic? The Komaki XGT Classic is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 30.5 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-90 km on a single charge.