Keeway K-Light 250V On Road Price in Hosur

2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
K-Light 250V on Road Price in Hosur

Keeway K-Light 250V on road price in Hosur starts from Rs. 3.26 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway K-Light 250V top variant goes up to Rs. 3.48 Lakhs in Hosur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Blue₹ 3.26 Lakhs
Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Dark Grey₹ 3.37 Lakhs
Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Black₹ 3.48 Lakhs
Keeway K-Light 250V Variant Wise Price List

Matte Blue
₹3.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,89,000
RTO
23,120
Insurance
13,550
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Hosur)
3,25,670
EMI@7,000/mo
Matte Dark Grey
₹3.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Matte Black
₹3.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
