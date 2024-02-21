Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 5.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 5.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 500 dealers and showrooms in Bhubaneswar for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price breakup in Bhubaneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is mainly compared to Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar, Ultraviolette F77 which starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar and Honda CBR500R starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD ₹ 5.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price