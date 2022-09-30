Jawa 42 Bobber on road price in Itanagar starts from Rs. 2.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Jawa 42 Bobber top variant goes up to Rs. 2.45 Lakhs in Itanagar. The lowest price Jawa 42 Bobber on road price in Itanagar starts from Rs. 2.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Jawa 42 Bobber top variant goes up to Rs. 2.45 Lakhs in Itanagar. The lowest price model is Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper and the most priced model is Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red. Visit your nearest Jawa 42 Bobber dealers and showrooms in Itanagar for best offers. Jawa 42 Bobber on road price breakup in Itanagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper ₹ 2.42 Lakhs Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White ₹ 2.43 Lakhs Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red ₹ 2.45 Lakhs