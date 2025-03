Latest Update

Honda CB350RS Launch Date:



Honda CB350RS is designed for hardcore bikers who love cruiser bikes with traditional style. Based on the H'Ness CB350, the bike was launched in India in February last year. A trivia is RS stands for “Road Sailing”.



Honda CB350RS Price:



The bike is offered in two variants: Monotone and Dual Tone. The Monotone variant costs Rs 203,179 (ex-showroom), while the Dual Tone comes at a price of Rs 203,808.



Honda CB350RS Features:



Amalgamating traditional and modern style, Honda CB350RS is designed around a half-duplex cradle frame. Round-shaped headlight and rear-view mirrors, under seat taillight, Y-shaped alloy wheels, and a tall-set handlebar are some of the key features of this bike. The bike comes with all-LED lights with an under seat tail lamp. Other notable features are digital odometer, semi-digital speedometer, analogue tachometer, GPS and navigation, fuel gauge, digital tripmeter, low fuel indicator, low oil indicator, killswitch and a clock. Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow are two available colours for the bike.



Honda CB350RS Performance:



The engine is air-cooled and single-cylinder that generates 20.7 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. It comes with a five-speed manual gearbox and is assisted a slipper clutch system. Telescopic forks will help in frontal suspension and twin rear springs are equipped for rear. For braking arrangement, there is a dual-channel ABS. The bike comfortably breaches the speed of 100 kmph and even at such high speed doesn’t trouble with any vibrations. The estimated top speed is 150 kmph. Honda CB350RS will offer a fuel efficiency of about 35-37 kmpl.



Honda CB350RS Capacity:



Despite the aggressive riding stance, Honda CB350RS still has a seating that is very much comfortable and doesn’t trouble much while driving in traffic. It has a 15-litre fuel storage capacity. It is a heavy beast with a kerb weight of 179 kg.



Honda CB350RS Rivals:



Royal Enfield's 350 cc bikes like Classic, Meteor will be the main competitor for Honda CBS350RS. Other rivals include Jawa 42, Bajaj Dominar 250, and Imperiale 400.