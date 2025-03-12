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Honda CB350RS vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Bullet 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Bullet 350
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.64 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc349 cc
Power21.07 PS PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm160 mm
Length
2171 mm2110 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg195 kg
Height
1097 mm1225 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
Width
782 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicTwin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,88,726
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,64,423
RTO
15,76013,684
Insurance
12,00310,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,056

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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