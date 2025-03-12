In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Bullet 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Bullet 350
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS