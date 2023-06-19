HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Left View
View all Images

HERO Xtreme 160R 4V

Launched in Jun 2023

4.0
3 Reviews
₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Xtreme 160R 4V Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 164.82 cc

Xtreme 160R 4V: 163.2 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 47.52 kmpl

Xtreme 160R 4V: 48.28 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 16.03 ps

Xtreme 160R 4V: 16.9 ps

Speed

Category Average: 119.0 kmph

Xtreme 160R 4V: 115.0 kmph

View all Xtreme 160R 4V Specs and Features

About Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Latest Update

  • Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Four key rivals
  • 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: 5 things to know

    • Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price:

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).     ...Read More
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Variants
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V price starts at ₹ 1.39 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Premium₹1.39 Lakhs*
    163.2 cc
    115 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 6AH
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Images

    21 images
    View All Xtreme 160R 4V Images

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Colours

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Stealth black
    Neon shooting star
    Kevlar brown

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Specifications and Features

    Max Power16.9 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage48.28 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine163.2 cc
    Max Speed115 kmph
    View all Xtreme 160R 4V specs and features

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    Bajaj Pulsar N160
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160
    Suzuki Gixxer
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Yamaha FZS FI V4
    Suzuki Gixxer SF
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.22 Lakhs*
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    ₹1.38 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.37 Lakhs*
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.2
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    16.9 PS
    Power
    16 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    17.2 PS
    Power
    13.6 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    13.6 PS
    Power
    20.82 PS
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Torque
    14.65 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Torque
    13.8 Nm
    Torque
    18.55 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    13.8 Nm
    Torque
    17.25 Nm
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    164.82 cc
    Engine
    184.40 cc
    Engine
    160.3 cc
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    220 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    150 cc
    Engine
    197.75 cc
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    141 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139 kg
    Kerb Weight
    136 kg
    Kerb Weight
    148 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2017 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    2035 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2025 mm
    Length
    2050 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingXtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160Xtreme 160R 4V vs Hornet 2.0Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar NS160Xtreme 160R 4V vs GixxerXtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar 220 FXtreme 160R 4V vs FZ-XXtreme 160R 4V vs FZS FI V4Xtreme 160R 4V vs Gixxer SFXtreme 160R 4V vs Apache RTR 200 4V
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    AMAN MOTORS
    Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9871061000
    AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
    S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
    +91 - 9873844100
    SINGLA AUTO NEED
    L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9599111095
    SAPPHIRE BIKES
    5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9810026125
    ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
    J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9811805566
    VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
    E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
    +91 - 8595651917
    See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Videos

    2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V first ride review: Thoughtful upgrades, big impression
    19 Jun 2023

    Popular Hero Bikes

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V EMI

    Select Variant:
    Premium
    163.2 cc | 16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹ 1.39 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Premium
    163.2 cc | 16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2503.13/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    3
    5 rating
    0
    Write a Review
    Perfect Highway Cruiser With Beast
    This bike looks very nice, is comfortable, and has an attractive design. It has a perfect engine and runs smoothly.By: Pihu (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Nice Looking
    Performance is very nice look road presence massive good and best in class performance segment leading.By: Mohan (Feb 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Hero Xtreme 160R: A Perfect Blend of Performance.
    The Hero Xtreme 160R offers a smooth and responsive riding experience. The first thing that stands out is its aggressive yet comfortable riding posture. The handlebars are positioned well, providing good control, while the seat is supportive enough for both short and longer rides.On the road, the Xtreme 160R feels quite nimble, thanks to its lightweight build. Its 160cc engine delivers a good balance of power, offering decent acceleration without feeling overwhelming. You can easily handle city traffic with quick lane changes and tight turns. The braking system, with its front disc and rear drum setup, provides adequate stopping power, giving you a sense of confidence when navigating through various conditions.The suspension absorbs bumps and rough patches well, making it a smooth ride on uneven roads. It?s especially great for daily commuting or quick weekend getaways. The LED lighting and modern design add a touch of style, too.In terms of fuel efficiency, the Xtreme 160R performs decently, making it a practical choice for someone looking for a fun yet economical ride. Overall, it?s a bike that balances performance with everyday usability. By: Medarametla Pavankrishna (Feb 1, 2025)
    Read Full Review

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

    Cons

    There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

    The Hero Xtreme 160R impressed us when we first saw it arrive in 2020. Easy on the eye, nimble, and fun to ride, this was a big change from the brand’s traditional commuter offerings. Now, three years later, Hero is back with a comprehensively updated Xtreme 160R. Only this time, it’s called the Xtreme 160R 4V where ‘4V’ stands for four-valve.

    But it’s not just an engine upgrade. There’s a new front suspension, reworked styling, new colour options and a host of new features as well. There’s plenty to talk about, which is why Hero invited us to its Centre of Technology and Innovation (CIT) in Jaipur, the home ground of all of the brand’s product development activities, to test out the new Xtreme 160R 4V. Do the changes make a difference in the riding experience? Let’s find out.

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Sports Bikes
