Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Pimpri Chinchwad starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Pimpri Chinchwad. The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 125R dealers and showrooms in Pimpri Chinchwad for best offers. Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Pimpri Chinchwad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Pimpri Chinchwad, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,571 in Pimpri Chinchwad and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Pimpri Chinchwad. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs