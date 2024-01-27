Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Mandya starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Mandya.
The
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Mandya starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Mandya.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 125R dealers and showrooms in Mandya for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Mandya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Mandya, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,571 in Mandya and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Mandya.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price