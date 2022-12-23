Hero XPulse 200T 4V comes with 199.6 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of XPulse 200T 4V starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero XPulse 200T 4V sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less