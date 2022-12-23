HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Specifications

Hero XPulse 200T 4V starting price is Rs. 1,40,246 in India. Hero XPulse 200T 4V is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 199.6 cc engine. Hero XPulse 200T 4V mileage is 40 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Specs

Hero XPulse 200T 4V comes with 199.6 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of XPulse 200T 4V starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero XPulse 200T 4V sits

Hero XPulse 200T 4V Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
2097 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Height
1082 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
807 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
507 km
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199.6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
LCD
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero XPulse 200T 4V News

Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: 5 things to know
21 Dec 2022
The Xpulse 200T is the road-going version of the Xpulse 200 4V which is an off-roader.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched at 1.26 lakh
20 Dec 2022
Hero Xpulse 200T: It looks more modern that the outgoing version. There will also be new lively paint schemes. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/heromotocorp)
Upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased again, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
20 Dec 2022
Hero Xpulse 200T will be offered in new colour schemes.
Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased for the first time, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
4 Nov 2022
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Variants & Price List

Hero XPulse 200T 4V price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs .

STD
1.4 Lakhs*
199.6
19.1 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

