Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased for the first time, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine

Hero Motocorp will launch the updated Xpulse 200T soon in the Indian market. It will get cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.

Hero Motocorp has released the first teaser of their upcoming XPulse 200T 4V. Last year, the manufacturer launched the Xpulse 200 4V which is a more powerful version of the Xpulse 200. It got a new engine and it is expected that the upcoming Xpulse 200T 4V will also get the same unit. Because of this, the price of the Xpulse 200T will go up slightly. Currently, the Hero Xpulse 200T is priced at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The engine is a 199.6cc single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled unit which will now get a four-valve head instead of a two-valve one. It produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm in the Xpulse 200 4V. The current engine on the Xpulse 200T produces 18.1 PS at 8,500 rpm and 16.15 Nm at 6,500 rpm. So, there is a slight bump in the power output and the new engine also has more grunt to cruise at higher speeds. There would be no changes to the gearbox so it would still be a 5-speed unit.

Apart from the mechanical changes, there would also be cosmetic upgrades. Hero Motocorp has equipped with the updated XPulse 200T with a short flyscreen that is there only for cosmetic purposes. There are fork gaiters to protect the front forks from dirt accumulation. A bash plate has also been added to protect the underbelly from big rocks. The grab rail for the pillion is also new. There are also new colours as well.

In the line-up, the Xpulse 200T will sit above Xtreme 160R. It will be competing against Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Having said that, the Xpulse 200T is expected to be more affordable than its rivals.

