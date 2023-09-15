HT Auto
Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X Front Right View
Honda CB200X Front Look View
Honda CB200X Front View
Honda CB200X Left View
Honda CB200X Rear View
Honda CB200X Specifications

Honda CB200X starting price is Rs. 1,46,999 in India. Honda CB200X is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 184.4 cc engine. Honda CB200X mileage is 40 kmpl kmpl.
1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda CB200X Specs

Honda CB200X comes with 184.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB200X starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB200X sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes ...Read More

Honda CB200X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm
Height
1248 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
843 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
130 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
184.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
61.0 mm
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda CB200X News

The 2023 Honda CB200X gets a new Decent Blue Metallic colour option along with the OBD2 and E20 compliance
2023 Honda CB200X launched at 1.47 lakh, meets BS6 Phase 2 compliance
15 Sept 2023
Upon launch, it could retail in a similar price range as the existing Honda CB200X.
Honda CB200X-based dual-sport bike, rival to Hero XPluse 200, under development
12 May 2022
The CB200X feels impressive for the Indian roads and manages to boss over all the undulations the roads have to throw at it.
Honda CB200X first ride review: Road bike masqueraded as ADV
25 Sept 2021
Honda is offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on CB200X.
Honda CB200X arrives at dealerships: First Look
6 Sept 2021
Previously, only premium cars featured ADAS technology, but now many mass-market vehicles also incorporate ADAS technologies.
Looking for a vehicle with ADAS? Here are top 5 most affordable options
1 May 2024
Honda CB200X Variants & Price List

Honda CB200X price starts at ₹ 1.47 Lakhs .

STD
1.47 Lakhs*
184.4 cc
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

