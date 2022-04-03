Harley-Davidson Sportster S on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 17.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Sportster S on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 17.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Sportster S dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers. Harley-Davidson Sportster S on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is mainly compared to Ducati Diavel 1260 which starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs in Ludhiana, Indian Scout which starts at Rs. 13.6 Lakhs in Ludhiana and Indian Scout Sixty starting at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs in Ludhiana. Variants On-Road Price Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD ₹ 17.21 Lakhs