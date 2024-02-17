Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Jalaun starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Jalaun starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 dealers and showrooms in Jalaun for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price breakup in Jalaun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Jalaun, TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Jalaun and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Jalaun. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD ₹ 1.11 Lakhs