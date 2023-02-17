Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price in Godda starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price in Godda starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 220F dealers and showrooms in Godda for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price breakup in Godda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Godda, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Godda and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 starting at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Godda.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price