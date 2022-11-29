Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Narnaul starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Narnaul for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Narnaul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Narnaul, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Narnaul and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Narnaul.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.20 Lakhs
