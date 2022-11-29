Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Darjeeling starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Darjeeling starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Darjeeling for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Darjeeling includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Darjeeling, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Darjeeling and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Darjeeling. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.20 Lakhs