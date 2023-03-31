Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 on road price in Chandausi starts from Rs. 97,960.
The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Chandausi.
The lowest price model
Bajaj Pulsar 125 on road price in Chandausi starts from Rs. 97,960.
The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Chandausi.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 125 dealers and showrooms in Chandausi for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 on road price breakup in Chandausi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Chandausi, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Chandausi and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Chandausi.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat ₹ 97,960 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price