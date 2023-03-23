Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Kasganj starts from Rs. 71,920.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Kasganj for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Kasganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Kasganj, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC which starts at Rs. 79,911 in Kasganj and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kasganj.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 71,920
