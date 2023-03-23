Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Karwar starts from Rs. 70,660. Visit your nearest Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Karwar starts from Rs. 70,660. Visit your nearest Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Karwar for best offers. Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Karwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Karwar, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC which starts at Rs. 79,911 in Karwar and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Karwar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 70,660