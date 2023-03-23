Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 65,430.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 76,070 in Guwahati.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Guwahati for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Guwahati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Guwahati, Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in Guwahati and TVS Radeon starting at Rs. 59,942 in Guwahati.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 65,430 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 73,810 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 76,070
