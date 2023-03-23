Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Deoghar starts from Rs. 65,430.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 73,390 in Deoghar.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Deoghar for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Deoghar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in Deoghar, TVS Radeon which starts at Rs. 59,942 in Deoghar and TVS Sport starting at Rs. 46,375 in Deoghar.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 65,430 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 69,380 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 73,390
