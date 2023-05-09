In 2026 EeVe 4U or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
4U vs Activa 6G Comparison