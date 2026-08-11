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DISCONTINUED

EEVE 4U

₹68,500*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
EeVe 4U is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

EeVe 4U Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
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TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
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Honda QC1

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90,000
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Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
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Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
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EeVe 4U Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All 4U SpecsView specs icon

EeVe 4U Variants

EeVe 4U price starts at ₹ 68,500 .
1 Variant Available
4U STD
₹68,500*
25 Kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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EeVe 4U Visual Comparison

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EeVe 4U comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
EeVe 4U
EeVe 4U image
Rs. 68,500Onwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy60-70 km-250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-4UVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kW4UVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kW4UVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kW4UVSQC1
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 W4UVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 W4UVSS1 Air

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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EeVe 4U Images

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News

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Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Review: Better Than Before?
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Nitin Gadkari flags off Porter's 10,000th electric truck
Nitin Gadkari flags off Porter's 10,000th electric truck
11 Aug 2026
The 2026 Ducati Monster arrives in India with an 890 cc V2 engine, lighter construction and revised styling.
2026 Ducati Monster: 5 things to know before you put your money down
11 Aug 2026
Launching the Oowah electric scooter, BGauss targets younger urban riders with a stylish vehicle featuring a 145 km range from a removable 3.0 kWh battery.
BGauss Oowah electric scooter launched with 145 km range, removable battery
11 Aug 2026
Bajaj will sell the Pulsar N160 in three colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS: What’s new with the updated 160 cc bikes?
11 Aug 2026
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  News

EeVe 4U Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity20 Ah
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range60-70 km
Charging Time3-4 Hrs
Max Speed25 kmph
View all 4U specs and features

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