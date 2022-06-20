Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
EeVe 4U comes with Automatic transmission. The price of 4U starts at Rs. 68,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EeVe 4U sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
EeVe 4U price starts at ₹ 68,500 and goes upto ₹ 70,500 (Ex-showroom). EeVe 4U comes in 1 variants. EeVe 4U top variant price is ₹ 68,500.
STD
₹68,500* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 Kmph
60-70 km/charge
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price