In 2024 EeVe 4U or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at 0.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 55 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.