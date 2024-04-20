Tata Nexon Top Model: Price, Mileage, Specs & Features

The Tata Nexon, a popular subcompact SUV, has been making waves in the Indian automotive market. In 2024, the top model of the Nexon continues to impress with its attractive pricing, impressive mileage, and feature-packed specifications. As a proud owner or a potential buyer, you might be curious about what the Nexon top model offers. In this article, we'll dive into the details and explore user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

About Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is a subcompact SUV manufactured by the Indian automaker Tata Motors. Launched in 2017, the Nexon was built on Tata's X1 platform, which traces its roots back to the Indica. It quickly became a bestseller for the company, consistently ranking among the top 10 best selling SUVs in the Indian market. The automaker Introduced a comprehensively updated version in 2023 bringing all-new styling, a revamped cabin and more features. The variant lineup has significantly grown as well.

Tata Nexon Top Model- 1.5 FearlessPR Plus S AMT

The range-topping variant of the 2024 Tata Nexon is the 1.5 FearlessPR Plus S AMT. This variant offers several premium features as standard. Powering the FearlessPR Plus S AMT is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 113.31 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission for convenient driveability. Some key features of this variant include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and push button start/stop. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera cover safety.

Prices

Considering the feature updates, the 2024 Tata Nexon top model price starts at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in the premium subcompact SUV segment but still offers good value compared to rivals in terms of space, performance, and features. Tata Motors is known for regular feature additions and minor price hikes across model years to maintain margins.

Diesel AMT mileage

One of the highlights of the Nexon has always been its frugal diesel engines. The 1.5-litre diesel mill in the FearlessPR Plus S AMT is no exception and has been tuned for better efficiency. It is certified to deliver an excellent fuel economy of 24.08 kmpl. It makes the Nexon a very economical choice to own and maintain over the long run of high fuel prices.

Colours

The Nexon FearlessPR Plus S AMT will be offered in four dual-tone colour options - Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Fearless Purple, and Pristine White. These vibrant hues with blacked-out ORVMs and roofs give the model a very sporty and premium appeal. Customers can choose the shade that best matches their personality and taste.d

Engine and Transmission

A 1.5-litre diesel engine powers the Nexon FearlessPR Plus S DT Diesel AMT. This engine produces 113.31 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque between 1500-2750 rpm.

This engine is BS6 compliant, aligning with stringent emission norms, ensuring it meets the latest environmental regulations. The vehicle is equipped with a 6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission), providing the convenience of clutch-less driving, which is especially useful in stop-and-go traffic.

Specs & Features

The Nexon has always been impressed with the lovely features it offers. The top-of-the-line FearlessPR Plus S variant takes it up a notch further. Let us walk you through some of the specs that make it a genuinely premium subcompact SUV.

It gets an excellent 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system right at the centre. What's great is that it supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you can seamlessly integrate your smartphone. You'll always feel connected while driving. The system also offers navigation and supports Bluetooth audio/calls.

Next to the touchscreen is the automatic climate control panel. Now you can alter the temp from the driver's seat without any hassle. It also has rear AC vents, so the folks at the back are comfortable. Another nifty addition is the rain-sensing wipers. No more manually switching them on during unpredictable downpours.

Safety and convenience features get a boost too. The multi-function steering wheel looks premium and allows controlling various functions like calls and music. The ORVMs now get auto-folding for those tight parking spots. Starting and stopping the engine is a breeze with the push-button starter. There's also the new illuminated Tata logo on the steering wheel that further adds a premium touch.

Conclusion

The Tata Nexon has received massive success since its launch, and the upcoming top model is expected to build further on this robust foundation. With premium features, sporty looks, and excellent fuel efficiency, the 2024 Nexon FearlessPR Plus S AMT seems poised to strengthen Tata Motors’ position in the competitive subcompact SUV segment. Its affordable price level will appeal to both fleet and personal segment buyers.

Discover the possibility of saving up to Rs. 85,000 on your car purchase through ACKO Drive. Here's how you can make it happen:

- Visit theACKO Drive website and log in to your account.x

- Reserve your dream car online, ensuring the 'Best Price Guarantee'.

- Expect personalised assistance from an ACKO Drive advisor who will guide you through the loan application, document submission, and delivery progress.

- Receive your vehicle directly from an authorized showroom, hassle-free.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.

First Published Date: