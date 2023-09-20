Tata Nexon diesel offers more mileage than all other sub-compact SUVs

Tata Motors has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the new Nexon
Tata Nexon facelift SUV, offered in both petrol and diesel engines, offers up to 24.01 kmpl of fuel efficiency
The petrol variants of the Nexon SUV offers between 17.01 kmpl and 17.44 kmpl of mileage
The diesel variants of the SUV offer between 23.23 kmpl and 24.01 kmpl of fuel efficiency
The Nexon diesel variant mated to AMT gearbox offers the highest mileage
Nexon's closest rival in terms of mielage is Hyundai Venue with up to 23.4 kmpl of mileage in diesel variants
Mahindra XUV300 comes next which offers up to 20.1 kmpl of mileage in diesel variants
Kia Sonet, the only other sub-compact SUV with diesel variants, offers 18.2 kmpl of mileage
In petrol variants though, Maruti Brezza leads the pack with up to 19.8 kmpl of mileage