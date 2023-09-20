Tata Nexon diesel offers more mileage than all other sub-compact SUVs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 20, 2023

Tata Motors has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the new Nexon

Tata Nexon facelift SUV, offered in both petrol and diesel engines, offers up to 24.01 kmpl of fuel efficiency

The petrol variants of the Nexon SUV offers between 17.01 kmpl and 17.44 kmpl of mileage

The diesel variants of the SUV offer between 23.23 kmpl and 24.01 kmpl of fuel efficiency

 Check product page

The Nexon diesel variant mated to AMT gearbox offers the highest mileage

Nexon's closest rival in terms of mielage is Hyundai Venue with up to 23.4 kmpl of mileage in diesel variants

Mahindra XUV300 comes next which offers up to 20.1 kmpl of mileage in diesel variants

Kia Sonet, the only other sub-compact SUV with diesel variants, offers 18.2 kmpl of mileage

In petrol variants though, Maruti Brezza leads the pack with up to 19.8 kmpl of mileage
Also catch the first drive review of the Tata Nexon facelift SUV
Click Here