Rising Concerns Over CNG Car Safety: Essential Maintenance Practices

Compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles have surged in popularity across India in recent years. With CNG prices significantly lower than petrol and diesel, more and more car owners are switching to this cleaner and cheaper fuel alternative. However, CNG cars have specialised components that require attentive care and servicing. Neglecting routine maintenance can compromise the safety and performance of these vehicles.

The CNG cylinder is a critical component in CNG vehicles. It stores compressed natural gas at high pressure. To ensure safe functionality, it is imperative to monitor the condition of the cylinder periodically. An important indicator is the special chemical fitted inside the cylinder. When a technician flips the cylinder upside down, this chemical drips out. The colour of the dripping chemical signals the state of the cylinder.

If the chemical dripping out of a flipped CNG cylinder is black, it indicates a clear and present danger. The cylinder is at risk of developing cracks or leaks, which can ultimately lead to a blast. Car owners should immediately install a replacement cylinder. Continuing to use a cylinder with a black indicator chemical can have disastrous consequences.

An adequate car insurance policy is important for all vehicle owners, including those with CNG cars. Comprehensive policies can provide coverage in case of incidents like cylinder leaks or blasts and may cover the costs of replacing damaged parts, such as the CNG cylinder.

In contrast, a yellow-coloured chemical dripping out when the cylinder is upturned denotes that it is in good working order. A cylinder with its chemical indicator drained as yellow can be safely used without needing replacement. In such cases, what can one do?

While the cylinder's chemical indicator offers a quick status check, more thorough periodic testing is also essential. Authorised service centres can conduct hydro testing on CNG cylinders to determine internal health and safety. Car owners should get their vehicle's CNG cylinder hydro-tested once every three years. Passed tests give the confidence to continue using the existing cylinder, while failures signal the need for a new cylinder.





Like all vehicles, CNG cars also require periodic servicing. Car owners should take their vehicles to authorised service centres as per the recommended schedule. Qualified technicians will check critical components like the CNG cylinder, valves, filters and hoses. They can spot signs of trouble early and fix minor issues before they cause breakdowns. Routine maintenance prevents problems, improves mileage, and keeps CNG cars running smoothly for longer.

Along with proper servicing, following some CNG car safety measures & practices can also go a long way in preventing issues with CNG cars:

Always start the car in petrol mode first before switching to CNG to avoid an excessive initial load.

For certain car models, directly starting in CNG mode may be allowed. Drivers should strictly follow manufacturer guidelines.

After starting the ignition, when the engine has stabilised, only then can one shift to CNG mode.

Never tamper with or try to repair CNG components yourself. Always visit authorised service centres.

When gas pressure builds within the cylinder, faulty parts cannot withstand the strain. Following the above precautions prevents cylinder bursts or leaks, thereby averting catastrophic incidents.

Replace Old CNG Cylinders

While CNG cylinders that are properly cared for can typically last for a long time, nothing made by humans lasts forever. All CNG cylinders have a defined working life span. When service technicians install a cylinder, they stamp its date of manufacture. This helps track its age. Typically, any cylinder older than 15 years should be immediately replaced with a new one. Even if an old cylinder seems perfectly alright during visual checks, unseen damage occurs over time that weakens it structurally.

Hairline cracks may develop that are impossible to detect. But they can rapidly expand and cause dangerous gas leaks. The nominal expense of installing a fresh cylinder is nothing compared to the value of human life. All CNG car owners should discard cylinders once they cross the 15-year mark for their safety and that of the unsuspecting public.

CNG cars offer an affordable and eco-friendly transportation option to Indian consumers. However, owning one comes with the responsibility of paying special attention to servicing needs. With a routine maintenance checklist focused on critical parts like the CNG cylinder, owners can enjoy the perks without compromising on safety. Remember, a few preventive best practices followed diligently can enhance longevity and safeguard your investment in a CNG vehicle.

