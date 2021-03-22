Top Sections
Home > Auto > Videos > Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review

Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review

Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 09:24 AM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • The Ducati Panigale 959 passed on the baton to the Panigale V2 when the stricter emission norms kicked in last year. It gets gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. But can the sportbike give the thrill like a V4 could. HT Auto finds out.

