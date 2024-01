Ather 450 Apex is based on the 450X and gets styling and performance upgrades, all of which come at a premium price. Launched at ₹1.89 lakh, it offer

...

Ather 450 Apex is based on the 450X and gets styling and performance upgrades, all of which come at a premium price. Launched at ₹ 1.89 lakh, it offers a new Warp+ mode which enhances the performance of the model. Here is quick review of the Ather 450 Apex.

Read more

Read less