HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Teases New 450 Apex, Its Fastest Electric Scooter

Ather Energy teases new 450 Apex, its fastest electric scooter

Ather Energy’s co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta has dropped a new video on his social media unveiling a new name ‘450 Apex’. No prizes for guessing because this will be the top-of-the-line electric scooter from Ather with the promise of being the fastest offering from the manufacturer. The new Ather 450 Apex is expected to pack new hardware and significant software upgrades in order to achieve better performance.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2023, 11:14 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather 450 Apex
The Ather 450 Apex is likely to be the fastest electric scooter from Ather Energy
Ather 450 Apex
The Ather 450 Apex is likely to be the fastest electric scooter from Ather Energy

The teaser video shows customers testing out the camouflaged Ather 450 Apex at the company’s 10th anniversary event recently. While the video hints at little on the specifications expect changes to low-end acceleration and possibly a higher top speed. It’s unclear how much of an effect will this have on the battery life and range of the e-scooter.

Also Read : Ather 450S electric scooter first ride review: A slightly toned-down 450X

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450X
₹ 1.13 - 1.32 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.38 - 1.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
₹ 1.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
₹ 1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
₹65,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

At present, the Ather 450X is the company’s fastest offering and boasts a top speed of 90 kmph with 0-40 kmph coming up in 3.3 seconds. These numbers are in the ‘Warp’ riding mode, specifically designed to give the torque boost when you want to ride fast. It’ll be interesting if the upcoming Ather 450 Apex gets a new riding mode, giving the model a unique touch. We also expect to see the electric scooter hold on to the acceleration time for longer.

The Ather 450X competes against the Ola S1 Pro in the segment, which boasts a much higher top speed of 120 kmph. Ather could meet the same or even exceed it. We also expect to see new graphics for the digital instrument console specific to the Apex variant, while improvements in charging time will also be a big welcome.

The upcoming Ather 450 Apex is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now, while sales are likely to begin in early 2024. More details will be available in the coming days. Ather Energy is also working on a new electric scooter targeted at family buyers that is also expected to arrive sometime next year. The new offering is expected to be more affordable and will take on the 110-125 cc segment scooters, promising better storage and more versatility.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2023, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X S1 Ather 450 Apex Ather 450X Ather Energy electric scooter

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.